SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno have made an arrest and are seeking additional suspects following a catalytic converter theft that led to a police pursuit into the East Bay early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Cherry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. when a resident spotted a vehicle that double parked and heard several people using power tools underneath another vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the suspects’ vehicle. Police said the vehicle did not yield and led San Bruno Police and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase into Oakland.

The chase ended abruptly when the vehicle abruptly stopped and several suspects fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects, only identified by police as a 24-year-old male.

The suspect has was booked into San Mateo County Jail on theft-related charges, police said. His identity was not immediately available.

A search of the suspect vehicle yielded the victim’s catalytic converter and other evidence, which police said would aid in the search of the additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.