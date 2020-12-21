COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man connected to the burglary of a West Santa Rosa winery last week for drugs and weapons violations, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and detectives visited Saul Patino-Santos at his home about the burglary last week.

Because Patino-Santos was on felony probation for previous burglary and theft convictions, a search of his home was conducted that turned up a pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a loaded, unserialized 9mm pistol, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Patino-Santos was arrested for the burglary, and firearms violations, possession of drugs for sales, and probation violations, the office said.

