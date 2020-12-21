OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another severely injured early Monday when a SUV fleeing police entered eastbound I-580 at Macarthur Boulevard going the wrong way and slammed head-on into a minivan, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident began at approximately 12:30 a.m. when officers attempted an enforcement stop on a black Chevrolet Suburban for unsafe speed and no license plates on I-580 eastbound at Fruitvale Ave.

The driver fled from officers and a pursuit ensued.

The Suburban exited the freeway at Macarthur Boulevard, and shortly after, reentered the freeway again from Macarthur Boulevard, in the wrong direction — traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The pursuing unit discontinued their involvement in the pursuit.

Approximately one minute later, the Suburban collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey minivan just west of 35th Avenue. The driver of the minivan, an adult male in his 30’s, sustained fatal injuries. The adult female passenger of the Suburban sustained major injuries and was transported to Highland Hospital.

The driver of the Suburban fled on foot and was later apprehended with the assistance of Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies.

The driver of the Suburban, identified as Deville Daggs of Oakland, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Highland Hospital. Once he is released from the hospital, the CHP said, he will be transported to Santa Rita Jail and booked on several felony charges.