SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — While the San Francisco 49ers lost their chances to make it to the playoffs this season, the team saw a little bit of a silver lining as three players were selected to the NFC Pro Bowl Team.

Inside linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk received pro-bowl honors Monday, the day after their 33-41 loss to the Dallas Cowboys signaled the end of their 2020 season.

Congratulations to our 2021 Pro Bowlers 👏 pic.twitter.com/orr3g841H2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2020

It’s the first time Warner received pro bowl honors in his three-year career. Teammates refer Warner as “All-Pro Fred” as many in the NFL consider him one of the best, if not the best, inside linebackers in the game. While the team struggled with the majority of its star players being injured, resulting in a losing season, Warner’s play has been a highlight: 101 tackles and two interceptions. He’s been credited with keeping the 49ers’ defense ranked fifth in the NFL, despite so many injured players.

Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sings Warner’s praises.

“The film don’t lie; you should be all pro. Everyone knows it,” Rogers told Warner after the Packers defeated the 49ers 34-17 in week 9 of the season.

Aaron Rodgers tells Fred Warner that he’s the best LB in the game 👏 #49ers (via @49ers) pic.twitter.com/1BLY8vkirB — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) November 7, 2020

Williams, who has eight Pro Bowl selections now, also proved to be an invaluable addition to the team for his first season, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already hinting that the team will extend the left tackle’s contract.

“Trent knows how I feel about him and how our whole team feels about him. I think Trent feels the same, so hopefully it makes sense for him to stay here and I know it makes sense for us,” Shanahan said back in November.

Fullback Juszczyk has also had a remarkable season despite the team’s losing record. He’s scored four touchdowns this season — a career high for him — and he continues to be an essential part of Shanahan’s rushing attack.

All three players will be unrestricted free agents next season.