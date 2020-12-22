PACIFICA (CBS SF) – Three days before Christmas, police in Pacifica arrested two men who are suspected of stealing holiday mail addressed to nearly two dozen people.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday after a community member reported their mailbox and the mailboxes of several other neighbors were open. Residents also reported a pile of discarded mail near the intersection of Rockaway Beach and Fassler avenues.

During a search of the area, police said they located two people inside of a gray GMC Yukon SUV on the 500 block of Copeland Street. Police said the suspects were in possession of about 100 articles of mail, including packages and holiday cards, addressed to 20 Pacifica residences.

The suspects, identified as 29-year-old Michael Xavier Garcia of Milpitas and 25-year-old Tanner Massey of Richmond, were taken into custody on suspicion of mail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

Garcia is also accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a stun gun, while Massey is also accused of opening mail without consent. The pair were released on their own recognizance with a court appearance date.

Police said they are collaborating with the US Postal Inspector’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Pacifica Police by calling 650-738-7314.