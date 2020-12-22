OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Port of Oakland is set to receive cranes that can tower more than 400 feet tall, the largest cranes ever to be installed at the Bay Area’s largest port and some of the largest in the country.

Port officials said in a statement Tuesday that Stevedoring Services of America has invested $30 million in the cranes, which will be installed at the Oakland International Container Terminal. The cranes, which have been constructed by Shanghai-based ZPMC, are expected to arrive on a specially-designed ship at the end of December.

“These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America,” said Danny Wan, the port’s Executive Director. “Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region.”

The new cranes have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock and would be able to reach 225 feet across the deck of a ship. When the crane booms are raised, officials said they would soar more than 400 feet above the wharf, about the height of a 40 story building.

Port officials said three older cranes would be removed to make room.

Oakland is the eighth busiest container port in the United States as of 2019.