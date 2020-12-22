SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco’s Tenderloin arrested a man wanted on numerous narcotics charges while also investigating him for allegedly stealing a woman’s cremated ashes of her daughter.

Police said the victim was standing outside of a business on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue around 12:50 p.m. on December 3 when her jacket was stolen from her cart. The jacket contained a golden locket that held her daughter’s ashes.

During the investigation, surveillance video of the theft was uncovered, which showed video of the suspect.

Police said officers with the SFPD Narcotics Detail recognized the suspect as 26-year-old Walter Morazan, who had several arrest warrants against him.

Officers with the Tenderloin Station arrested Morazan shortly after 3 p.m. on December 18 in the area of Golden Gate Avenue near Larkin Street. During the arrest, police said they seized several controlled substances from Morazan, which are suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Morazan was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, probation violation and two counts of violating a court stay-away order. Police said he was also booked on six arrest warrants related to possession of a controlled substance for sale and being an accessory to a crime.

According to jail records, Morazan is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman’s jacket and ashes have not been recovered and an investigation into the theft continues.

“We’re glad that we were able to arrest the suspect, but we’re disappointed that we were not able to recover the locket containing the ashes,” Capt. Carl Fabbri of the Tenderloin station said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-444 or via text message at “TIP411,” beginning the message with SFPD.