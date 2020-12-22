MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Pittsburg man who carried out a two-day crime spree back in July pleaded no contest Friday to multiple felonies, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Gilberto Villegas, 42, entered the pleas Friday to attempted murder and carjacking charges.

Prosecutors said Villegas also admitted to causing great bodily injury during the crime spree.

On July 25, Villegas approached a woman in the parking lot of her work, waited until she exited her vehicle and demanded her car keys, prosecutors said.

The woman attempted to escape, but Villegas used physical force to bring her back to the car.

The woman then threw her car keys away, and Villegas responded by stabbing the victim in the neck several times with his own car keys.

On July 26, Villegas approached another woman in a parking lot where the woman worked while she was on her lunch break.

Prosecutors said Villegas got in the victim’s car and choked her until she lost consciousness. He then pushed her out of the vehicle and tried to run her over.

The victim’s co-workers intervened, and Villegas fled in the victim’s car.

Prosecutors expect Villegas tol serve 18 years in prison for the crimes.

