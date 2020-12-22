SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon in South San Francisco in a case that being investigated as a homicide-suicide.

South San Francisco police said officers went to an apartment on the 1000 block of Grand Ave. on a report of a suspicious circumstance at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Family members received a text message from a relative that led police to believe a homicide had occurred in the apartment, police said.

Officers who entered the apartment found a deceased man and deceased woman, and investigators determined the deaths were the result of a homicide-suicide.

The male victim was the tenant of the apartment and the female victim was his acquaintance, police said. Additional circumstances surrounding the deaths or the victims’ identities were not immediately available.

Police said there was no threat to the community or residents and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deaths was urged to contact South San Francisco Police at 650-877-8900.