SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a series of burglary incidents in San Francisco was arrested in Georgia, one of two suspects arrested in the case.

The incidents all happened on the morning of July 21 in the city’s Sunnydale and Crocker-Amazon neighborhoods near the Daly City border. Police first received a report of an attempted burglary on the 300 block of Raymond Ave. at about 10:10 a.m. after a witness saw two people try to break into a house. A house alarm was activated and the suspects fled without making entry into the house, but left the front door damaged.

The second incident happened about an hour later just a few blocks away on the 500 block of Sawyer St. A resident told responding officers a burglar entered the occupied home while a second suspect waited in a car parked in front of the house. Both suspects fled in the vehicle and the victim discovered a damaged gate lock. No property was stolen and officers found no sign of the suspects after searching the area.

About a half-hour after that, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 200 block of Polaris Way. Victims told officers they arrived home to find the front door had been forced open and the house ransacked.

The victims reported the burglars made off with jewelry and cash from the home, and video surveillance showed two suspects breaking into the home, ransacking it and stealing their property, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspects and vehicle were the same in all three incidents and both suspects were identified and warrants issued for their arrest. They were identified as Jonathan Pulliam, 22, and Dajuan Menifee, 22, both of San Francisco.

Pulliam, who was on active parole, was arrested on November 5 on the 1700 block of Mission St. and booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Investigators worked with U.S. Marshals to find and arrest Menifee, who is currently on probation for burglary. On December 18, Menifee was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and booked into Fulton County Jail, pending his extradition to San Francisco.

Both Pulliam and Menifee were charged with burglary, attempted burglary and grand theft. In addition, Pulliam faces charges of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and parole revocation.

Police said the investigation remains active and anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.