SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the San Francisco Bay Area won’t be getting a White Christmas this year, the meteorologists forecast a wet one.

The National Weather Service forecasts a cold, wet Christmas, with rainfall beginning around 10 a.m. in the Bay Area. It also predicts heavy snowfall for the Coastal Range, the southern Cascades, western Plumas County and the northern Sierra.

The rain storm is expected to start in the North Bay and move southeast as the day rolls on. The North Bay could see as much as two inches of rainfall. San Francisco and the East Bay should see less than an inch.

Rainstorms are expected to return Sunday night or early Monday morning and they’ll probably bring an equivalent amount of rain, according to the NWS.

The rain storms bring the end of an unusually dry winter. It’s only rain twice in the past two months, once in mid-November and another time a few weeks ago.

Earlier in the week there was concern the rainfall could cause landslide issues but those warnings have been retracted.