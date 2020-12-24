COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Crews kicked off Christmas Eve with a harrowing rescue of two swimmers trapped on the rocks near Dead Man’s Point during a period of dangerous surf.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) tweeted that units were attempting to rescue two swimmers clinging to rocks near Dead Man’s Point. The tweet informed residents to avoid the area.

Minutes later, rescue watercraft were in the area of the swimmers, attempting to reach them. Rescue swimmers were also dispatched, who had to swim among the rocks in the dangerous surf to rescue the two trapped on the rocks.

Just before 9:20, fire crews reported that they had successfully rescued the swimmers, who were evaluated by SFFD medics. There has not been an update on their conditions as of press time.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) sent its Marine 3 vehicle to assist the rescue. U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest also provided assistance.

This story will be updated when more details are learned.

