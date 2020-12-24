SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Crews kicked off Christmas Eve with a harrowing rescue of two swimmers trapped on the rocks near Dead Man’s Point during a period of dangerous surf.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) tweeted that units were attempting to rescue two swimmers clinging to rocks near Dead Man’s Point. The tweet informed residents to avoid the area.

SURF RESCUE AT DEAD MANS POINT 2 SWIMMERS HANGING ON TO ROCKS IN DANGEROUS SURF CONDITIONS — SFFD COASTAL RESCUE AND MARINE UNITS ON SCENE– @USCGPacificSW and @GGNRANPSAlerts –AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/ukBA3bPLT4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 24, 2020

Minutes later, rescue watercraft were in the area of the swimmers, attempting to reach them. Rescue swimmers were also dispatched, who had to swim among the rocks in the dangerous surf to rescue the two trapped on the rocks.

Just before 9:20, fire crews reported that they had successfully rescued the swimmers, who were evaluated by SFFD medics. There has not been an update on their conditions as of press time.

UPDATE- ALL VICTIMS RESCUED BY #SFFD, @SFPD and @USCGPacificSW and are being evaluated by our medics. @GGNRANPSAlerts 0918 hrs https://t.co/0JEhyF7wEV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 24, 2020

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) sent its Marine 3 vehicle to assist the rescue. U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest also provided assistance.

This story will be updated when more details are learned.