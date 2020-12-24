SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dog that tumbled down a rocky cliffside near San Francisco’s Coit Tower was rescued by police and firefighters, officials said Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday about 6 p.m. when “Loki,” a Labrador Retriever, slipped through a hole in a fence near the picturesque Greenwich Street Steps in the city’s North Beach neighborhood which lead up to Coit Tower.

Loki tumbled about 20 to 30 feet down the cliff, ending up several feet above Lombard Street. Using a flashlight to help find him, a police officer climbed up the cliffside from Lombard St. and was able to coax Loki out from the brush.

A high cyclone fence at the top of the cliff prevented the officer from passing Loki to safety, so using a rope line from the top of the cliff, a firefighter made his way up the hillside from below and carried Loki down to Lombard St., police said.

Loki was treated by a vet for minor injuries and is now resting with her family.