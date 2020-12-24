SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A suspect in the theft of packages from homes and vehicles in San Mateo was arrested and a second suspect was being sought after a witness alerted police to the thefts.

San Mateo police said the witness called at 5:02 a.m. to report two men carrying multiple packages and walking through the Bay Meadows neighborhood at Baze Road and Franklin Parkway. She told police the men began walking faster when they saw her and dropped packages along the way.

Police said based on the witness description of the men and where they were headed, police were able to locate the suspects at S. Delaware St. and Lopez Drive just two minutes after the witness notified police.

As officers approached, one suspect fled eastbound along Hack Ross Ave. and is currently still at large. The second suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as David Leonardo Benedicrivas, a 25-year-old San Mateo resident.

The outstanding suspect was described simply as a male adult of unknown age or race, wearing a blue hoodie with a gray sweater underneath, dark pants, tan shoes and a tan fanny pack with a single shoulder strap. The suspect earlier discarded a red hoodie he was wearing, police said.

Police said the man arrested was in possession of multiple opened packages, a stolen bicycle, and multiple credit cards not belonging to him. A review of security camera footage showed both suspects entering unlocked vehicles and stealing items from them.

In compliance with COVID-19 jail protocol, the arrested suspect was released with a citation and provided a court date, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the identity of the person wanted was asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at police@cityofsanmateo.org or call (650) 522-7700 and reference case number 20-1223-004.