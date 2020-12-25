Santa Claus Tracker:NORAD Radar Tracks Santa's Progress on Christmas Eve
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman suffered severe injuries Friday when her vehicle careened off a cliff at Fort Funston and crashed onto the beach below.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted they were dispatching rescue crews at about 9:30 a.m. Christmas. Video from the scene, showed the car on its roof and the crews aiding the victim.

The adult female victim was given medical aid on the beach and then loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a local trauma center.

Firefighters tweeted she suffered severe injuries. There were no other details released as to how the car went off the cliff.

Comments