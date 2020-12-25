SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman suffered severe injuries Friday when her vehicle careened off a cliff at Fort Funston and crashed onto the beach below.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted they were dispatching rescue crews at about 9:30 a.m. Christmas. Video from the scene, showed the car on its roof and the crews aiding the victim.
CAR OVER CLIFF AND NOW ON BEACH ***COASTAL RESCUE*** FT FUNSTON AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/tM2f9wJzvV
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020
The adult female victim was given medical aid on the beach and then loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a local trauma center.
UPDATE– VICTIM TAKEN TO TRAUMA CENTER IN SERIOUS CONDITION — INCIDENT RESOLVED https://t.co/V2Ju1LS1pC pic.twitter.com/k0Z0kZWpvn
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020
Firefighters tweeted she suffered severe injuries. There were no other details released as to how the car went off the cliff.
