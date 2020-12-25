SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — You can’t miss the holiday spirit on Ascot Drive in San Ramon. Drivers can tune in to a particular radio station to watch the festive displays synchronized to holiday music.

“Every year we’ve always had a pretty big Christmas display but this year we decided — with COVID and sheltering in place — we thought we’d get together with the neighbors and hook up all of it on a network and try to have a big show that everyone can enjoy,” said Terick Albert of San Ramon.

The Alberts are just one of the eight households that put together the free attraction.

“It’s a lot of fun to put this together and we have kids so we just like to do this as a family,” said Kim Albert.

This year, neighbors are also raising money for the Food Bank of Contra Costa County. A QR code in front of each home links to the fundraising page. So far, they’ve raised about $2,500.

“To do something really cool like this and to also be doing it to help people — I think is pretty, pretty awesome,” said neighbor Jennifer Krivanek. “So that’s what Christmas is about.”

She and her family checked out the lights on their electric scooters.

“I really like it. I think it’s cool how they all made it together so the lights are in sync,” said Brooklyn Jones.

Davin Hammer said it lifted his spirits.

“I think it helps a lot just cruising through the neighborhood, getting out of the house, we’ve all been cooped up,” he said.

Across the Bay Area, drivers checked out a variety of unique displays this Christmas.

This year, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo redesigned its “Holiday in the Park” experience to make it a drive-thru attraction.

In the South Bay, “Christmas in the Park” has been reimagined as a drive-thru in History Park.

One of the East Bay’s most popular spots is Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda. This year was no different.

In the North Bay, the town of Healdsburg is inviting guests to follow a walking tour called “Illuminations.” There are more than 20 light-art installations and projections in the downtown district, including an installation by Hugh Livingston at the Harmon Guest House. The hourlong tour features several Bay Area artists and runs through January.

WEBLINKS

Illuminations Art Tour in Healdsburg

Food Bank of Contra Costa County