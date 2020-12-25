SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have taken three serial burglary suspects into custody, seized a small arsenal of weapons and recovered property stolen in several burglaries wrapping up an investigation that began in October.

According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Pittman of San Francisco, 31-year-old Deandre Quininnie of San Francisco, and 26-year-old Leticia Gilton of Vallejo after serving search warrants in San Francisco, Vallejo, Oakland, Stockton, and Carmichael.

The gang captured the attention of San Francisco police in early October of 2020 after a series of armed burglaries in the city’s Taraval and Ingleside Districts.

In some of the incidents, the victims were in their homes when they were confronted by suspects armed with guns. The suspects would take cash, jewelry, and electronics. In one incident the suspects confronted a 16-year-old female victim in her home, took her cell phone, and demanded money.

In addition to the three arrests, investigators seized several firearms including two semiautomatic rifles, six semi-automatic handguns, and several items of evidence linked to burglaries in San Francisco.

Pittman and Quinnine have been booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment.

Gilton was booked on charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and grand theft.

The charges connect each suspect to four separate home burglaries in San Francisco.

While arrests have been made these remain open investigations. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.