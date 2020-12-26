SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While a mystery still surrounds steel monoliths found in Utah’s Lockhart Basin, in Romania and near the summit of a trail in Atascadero, San Franciscans got their own surprise on hilltop high above the city Christmas morning, but this one had a decidedly holiday flavor it.

Early morning hikers discovered that someone had constructed a towering monolith in Corona Heights Park. But it wasn’t made of shiny steel like the others — it was constructed with gingerbread, glued together with swirls of frosting.

San Francisco officials said they had no idea how built the towering treat.

“In a way I felt like the gingerbread monolith totally captured the quirkiness of this city and I thought that it perfectly represented many of the reasons why I love San Francisco,” local resident Josh Ackerman told the BBC.

It immediately triggered an avalanche of photos and comments on social media.

