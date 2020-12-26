ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A man from Las Vegas wearing a Donald Trump mask, a long white beard and a Santa hat shot his former brother-in-law in Rohnert Park Saturday morning, police said.

Police were called to Manchester Avenue about 11:20 a.m. by a woman who said that her 77-year-old husband had been shot.

Police quickly spotted a small black compact car with Nevada license plates that was attempting to make a U-turn.

Officers blocked the road and arrested the man without incident.

Inside the car, police found a handgun in a duffle bag, a rubber head mask resembling President Trump and a long, white curly beard.

Officers determined the victim had been shot twice and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

As police continued to investigate, they found a suspicious package on victim’s driveway. The area was cordoned off and the Sonoma County Sheriff Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded to render the device safe.

After an evaluation, the device was found to be a towel wrapped in the box.

Police said officers later determined that the suspect, Gerald Jacinth, 75, came to the victim’s home claiming he had a “special delivery” and then shot the victim twice, including once in the back.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive in the shooting.

Jacinth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into jail.

