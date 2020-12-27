COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A resident was rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries Sunday after an early morning fire raced through a home on Skyline Blvd. in San Mateo County.

Cal Fire Capt. Jordan Motta said crews responded to a report of a fire at 1 a.m. in the 13000 block of Skyline Blvd. Crews from Cal Fire, San Mateo County and Woodside all raced to the scene.

“Crews arrived on scene and found fire in a two-story building with a victim trapped,” Motta said on a Twitter post. “The victim was rescued with a ladder and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.”

There was no immediate word on the condition of the fire victim. Crews were able to knock down the fire, but the home received significant damage.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

