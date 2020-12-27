SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A resident was rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries Sunday after an early morning fire raced through a home on Skyline Blvd. in San Mateo County.
Cal Fire Capt. Jordan Motta said crews responded to a report of a fire at 1 a.m. in the 13000 block of Skyline Blvd. Crews from Cal Fire, San Mateo County and Woodside all raced to the scene.
“Crews arrived on scene and found fire in a two-story building with a victim trapped,” Motta said on a Twitter post. “The victim was rescued with a ladder and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.”
OVERNIGHT: Firefighters rescued a person trapped on 2nd story of burning home on Skyline Blvd. Fire was knocked down, crews were on scene for several hours. One person hospitalized. San Mateo County Fire @KingsMtnFire @WoodsideFire_CA @SMCSheriff @redwoodcityfire #SkylineFire pic.twitter.com/F1wdzeW2jE
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 27, 2020
There was no immediate word on the condition of the fire victim. Crews were able to knock down the fire, but the home received significant damage.
KMFD(E56 E356)w/ @CALFIRECZU @WoodsideFire_CA @redwoodcityfire @SMCFireDept AMR @SMCSheriff @CHP_RedwoodCity responding to 1st floor structure fire w/victim trapped 2nd floor, County Rd/Skyline. Fire extinguished, victim rescued. 1 patient transported to hospital,no FF injuries. pic.twitter.com/n420l99pbr
— Kings Mountain Fire Department (@KingsMtnFire) December 27, 2020
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
