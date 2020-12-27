FORT BRAGG (CBS SF) — One man was dead and another arrested after a shooting triggered a high-speed chase through Fort Bragg and ended with a driver allegedly intentionally running down a motorcyclist.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Shayne Tyler Wrede was being held Sunday in the county jail on a count of murder.

Investigators said incident began early Christmas Eve morning. California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a traffic collision around 5:40 a.m. causing injury in the 15000 block of Caspar Road near the Pacifica Drive intersection.

Upon arrival the initial CHP officer discovered the collision involved a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck being driven by Shayne Wrede and a 1994 Honda 650 motorcycle operated by Mark Hutchinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

While responding to the scene, Mendocino deputies learned that Wrede had reported being the victim of a shooting earlier that morning.

The initial investigation revealed that following the shooting, both Hutchinson and Wrede were involved in an approximate 4.5 mile vehicle chase.

Their vehicles reached speeds of at least 90 mph while racing through Fort Bragg continuing south onto Caspar Road where the collision occurred resulting in Hutchinson’s death.

After speaking with eye witnesses and reviewing surveillance video associated with the chase, detectives developed probable cause to believe Wrede intentionally struck Hutchinson’s motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff’s detectives were requesting anyone with information related to a shooting incident on South Street in Fort Bragg and the vehicle chase involving a motorcycle and dark colored pick-up truck or the reported traffic collision on Caspar Road to call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100.

Specifically, any residences or businesses with surveillance video facing US Highway 1 between Walnut Street (Safeway) continuing south to Caspar Road are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The time frame requested is from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 24.