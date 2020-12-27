SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Already without star guard Klay Thompson, who was sidelined with a torn Achilles before the season started, the Golden State Warriors appear to have suffered another season-ending injury — backup center Marquese Chriss reportedly has suffered a broken right fibula.

Word came first on a tweet from Shams Charania just hours before the 0-2 Warriors were to take on the winless Chicago Bulls.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

Chriss played 14 minutes in the Warriors’ 138-99 loss to the Bucks on Christmas Day, scoring four points and had nine points in 12 minutes in Golden State’s 125-99 loss to the Nets.

His injury will likely mean even more playing time for No.2 overall picked James Wiseman, who had been a bright spot in the team’s slow start to the season.

Wiseman is averaging 18.5 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game, but it’s his touch from the 3-point range that has really captured Warriors fans attention. He is averaging 80 percent from the 3-point line.

The team also may be welcoming star forward Draymond Green for the Bulls game. He has been sidelined with an injured foot