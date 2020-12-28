WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. The bill received the needed two-thirds majority of the members voting to pass in the House.

But it faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where two-thirds majority is also needed in order for the bill to head to President Trump’s desk. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor on the larger checks.

Mr. Trump last week urged Congress to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, threatening not to sign the COVID-19 relief economic relief package that gave Americans $600 checks. But on Sunday night, the president gave in and signed the legislation.

