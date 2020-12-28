(CBS SF/AP) — Actor Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison in Dublin after serving two months for her conviction in the college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” actor left Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin Monday, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Loughlin and her fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced after admitting to paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme that swept up several prominent San Francisco Bay Area residents., and revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities.

Former CEO of Palo Alto-based Hercules Capital, Manuel Henriquez was sentenced in July to six months in prison for paying about $450,000 in bribes to boost his two daughters’ entrance exam scores and get one of them into Georgetown University as a bogus tennis recruit. His wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, was sentenced in March to seven months behind bars.

Former wine company owner Agustin Huneeus of San Francisco served a five-month prison term last year after admitting to paying $50,000 as part of a scheme to cheat on his daughter’s SAT exam and paying $50,000 in bribes to get her into the USC as a purported water polo recruit. His daughter’s face was photoshopped onto a photo of another high school water polo player as part of the plot.

More than 50 people — parents, coaches, test administrators and conspirators — were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said mastermind William “Rick” Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.

Other Bay Area families who entered guilty pleas included Peter Artorio of Menlo Park, jewelry business owner Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park, and Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough.

