PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma are searching for suspects connected to suspicious dumpster fires and commercial burglaries in the city’s downtown over the Christmas holiday.

Both fires took place on the 200 block of Water Street on Christmas Day, police said, with the first fire set around 2 a.m. and the second fire set at 11 p.m. Surveillance photos show a suspect wearing a dark long jacket with a purple hood and dark shoes. The suspect may have also worn a beanie.

Meanwhile, police are looking for another suspect connected to a series of commercial break-ins and attempted burglaries that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The first incident was an attempted burglary on the 300 block of Petaluma Boulevard North around 2 a.m. on December 24, followed by two burglaries at businesses on the 200 block of Western Avenue and the 300 Block of B Street on the 25th. Police said the suspect may also have smashed the front window of a business on the first block of 4th Street.

The burglary suspect is being described by police as an adult male standing 5-foot-6, weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, a baggy white t-shirt underneath, black and white camouflage pants, along with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372. Meanwhile, information about the fires can also be sent to the Petaluma Fire Department at 707-778-4389.