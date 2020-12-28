SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police were searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that occurred at 10:20 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, an adult male, approached a teller at Bank of America at 2420 Sonoma Ave., pointed something at the teller through his jacket and said he was armed, police said. He handed the teller a bag and demanded money. The teller gave an unknown amount of cash to the suspect, who then left the bank and fled through the parking lot on foot.

No bank employees or customers were reported injured from the incident.

Police said they conducted an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not located.

Police said the suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or Black man, mid-20s to early 30s, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, wearing a dark-colored or black jacket, dark-colored pants, glasses and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this robbery is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

