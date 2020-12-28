COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Widespread rain fell across the Bay Area early Monday morning, with additional showers forecast before skies gradually clear in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs throughout the region remain in the high 50s.

Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 30s, with the exception of San Francisco which will have lows in the low 40s.

Dry conditions will persist from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, before chances of rain return to the Bay Area, with additional chances of rain next weekend.

