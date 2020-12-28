SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Widespread rain fell across the Bay Area early Monday morning, with additional showers forecast before skies gradually clear in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Daytime highs throughout the region remain in the high 50s.
Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 30s, with the exception of San Francisco which will have lows in the low 40s.
KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area
Good Monday morning! It's a wet start to the day with scattered showers on Hi-Def Doppler. Here's a look at the radar as of 5AM. @KPIXtv #kpix #bayarea #cawx pic.twitter.com/YS3ffITQlB
— Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) December 28, 2020
Dry conditions will persist from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, before chances of rain return to the Bay Area, with additional chances of rain next weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.