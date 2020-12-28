SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in San Ramon following an attempted traffic stop that led to an officer-involved shooting and police chase, authorities said.

San Ramon Police said officers were contacting the driver of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning at San Ramon Valley Blvd. and Crow Canyon Road and the driver fled, with an officer being dragged by the vehicle. The officer sustained minor injuries, according to police.

A second officer opened fire on the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle fled along Interstate Highway 680 to Santa Clara County, police said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the California Highway Patrol took over pursuit and eventually lost the vehicle as it entered the county. Deputies located the vehicle on Stevens Creek Blvd and De Anza Blvd in Cupertino and the vehicle eventually stopped and was disabled at Foothill Blvd. underneath the Interstate 280 overpass.

A sheriff’s SWAT team responded and one male suspect was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

San Ramon police said more details would be released later Monday.

