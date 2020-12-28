SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Clara have arrested a man last week in connection with a hit-and-run in October that left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

On October 17 shortly before 7 p.m., police said the victim walking across Pruneridge Avenue and Kiely Boulevard when she was struck by an SUV who left the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said Monday that the victim is still recovering from her injuries.

The crash was witnessed by the victim’s family and several passersby. Police said a dashcam from a passing vehicle helped identify the suspect vehicle, which was determined to be an early 2000s silver Toyota RAV4, along with partial license plate number.

After combing through DMV data from thousands of license plates, officers contacted the suspect on December 16. Police said the suspect claimed he had sold the car prior to the crash.

Investigators said they found the RAV4 near an auto body shop. The vehicle had evidence of being involved in the collision even though “major repairs” were done to the vehicle. Police also said an eyewitness picked out the suspect in a photo lineup.

The suspect, identified as Laddie Victor Romero, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on one count of felony-hit-and-run, police said. It was not immediately known when Romero would appear in court on the charge.