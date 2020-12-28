SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police Commission Vice President Damali Taylor announced on Monday she’s resigning after having served on the commission for two years.

In a letter to Mayor London Breed, who appointed Taylor to the commission, Taylor said her resignation would be effective on Thursday.

Taylor cited work commitments and other public service projects as the reason for her departure.

“While leaving is bittersweet, I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we have made during my time acting as chair of the commission,” she said in the letter. “As chair, I strove to be thoughtful and, most importantly, to leave the Department better than I found it. While there are still miles to go, I leave confident in that being the case.”

In her letter, Taylor also touted some of the commission’s achievements under her leadership, including the Police Department’s updated use-of-force policy that bans knee-to-neck restraints after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Taylor’s resignation leaves two vacant seats within the commission.

Breed’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

