FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 62-year-old Sacramento woman died after a crash on Christmas night on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a black Honda Civic drove onto eastbound Highway 80 from the Travis Boulevard on-ramp but the driver lost control and crashed into the center divider.
Shortly afterward, a Lexus hit the Honda, and three other vehicles in the area were involved in separate non-injury collisions, according to the CHP.
All three people in the Lexus were taken to NorthBay Medical Center, and the 62-year-old woman died after arriving there. Her name has not been released, and more details about the crash and the other people involved were not immediately available from the CHP.
