CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA (CBS SF) — The Monterey County District Attorney’s office has filed a declaration with the county’s Superior Court evidencing material violations of the injunction against The Tuck Box restaurant, located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and its owner Jeffrey Le Towt, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Monday.

According to a stipulated filed judgment entered on June 12, if the restaurant commits material violations of the injunction and a declaration evidencing such violations is filed, the previously stayed $20,000 civil penalty becomes due and payable.

Beginning on or about Dec. 15, the Tuck Box allowed customers to dine inside and outside the restaurant, in violation of public health orders, and continued to do so even after receiving a notice that it was in violation of the injunction, the district attorney’s office said. The restaurant is now liable for the $20,000 penalty, and additional civil penalties may be sought for continued violations.

The Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau has also issued a notice of violation to The Tuck Box on Dec. 22 for violations of COVID-19 public health orders. Continued noncompliance with such health orders may result in permit suspension and potential revocation of the restaurant’s health permit to operate.

The district attorney’s office has also referred information regarding these violations to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control so it may take any action against The Tuck Box’s liquor license that it deems appropriate.

Adherence to the public health orders is critical to avoid overwhelming the local healthcare system, the district attorney’s office said.

“We sincerely hope individuals and businesses will heed the urgent calls from our local hospital leaders and voluntarily comply with the new regional stay-at-home order,” Pacioni said. “Because our health leaders have said that we are still many months away from a vaccine being widely available to the general public, it is critical that we all continue to follow public health orders.”