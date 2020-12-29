Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS SF) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked an attempt to vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks approved by the House, but resurrected the higher payments in a new bill that includes several items on President Donald Trump’s wish list.
Among those items include the creation of a commission to study election fraud and the repeal of Section 230, which shields social media companies from lawsuits.
The House passed the bill introduced last week and brought it to the floor for a vote in response to the last-minute request from Mr. Trump to increase the payments to $2,000. A number of Republicans joined with their Democratic counterparts in support of the measure.
