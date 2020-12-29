COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
ZAGREB, Croatia (CBS News) — A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.

People help cleaning rubble next to damaged buildings in Petrinja, some 50kms from Zagreb, after the town was hit by an earthquake of the magnitude of 6,4 on December 29, 2020. (Photo by DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said a magnitude 6.3 quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb. Reports said it caused widespread damage in the hardest-hit town of Petrinja. The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.

6.3 Croatia earthquake, December 29, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. At least 20 people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries, they said. Another person was killed in a village close to the town.

 

 

