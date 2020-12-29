ZAGREB, Croatia (CBS News) — A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said a magnitude 6.3 quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb. Reports said it caused widespread damage in the hardest-hit town of Petrinja. The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.
Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. At least 20 people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries, they said. Another person was killed in a village close to the town.
You must log in to post a comment.