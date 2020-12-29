SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service is warning of a high risk of sneaker waves in the Bay Area starting Tuesday evening and lasting through Wednesday night.

A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County, with the weather service warning of “waves seemingly out of nowhere, catching beach goers by surprise,” along with a high risk of rip currents and marine debris ending up on beaches in the region.

According to the weather service, the sneaker waves can arrive every few minutes, or can be 30 minutes apart and come during otherwise calm conditions.

Rip currents are most likely at beaches facing west-northwest, and the northern Monterey Bay will be somewhat sheltered from the swell.

Extreme vigilance is advised for anyone visiting the coast, since the waves can often knock them into the ocean where they can be swept out to sea by the rip currents, according to the weather service.

