ORINDA (CBS SF) — Recently obtained video shows part of a dramatic and dangerous police chase in Contra Costa County that happened last June.

Bay Area News Group obtained the video from several law enforcement agencies that showed the chaotic action of the wild pursuit last summer.

A carjacking suspect is seen slamming a vehicle into a patrol car. He then hops out of the car and runs toward Highway 24 in Orinda.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Pittsburg resident Victor Topete, jumps over the highway barrier wall and falls roughly 20 feet onto the freeway before being hit by a car.

But he didn’t stop there.

Topete then allegedly carjacked another vehicle going into the Caldecott Tunnel toward Oakland.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the suspect drove into Oakland on Highway 13 and then doubled back to Berkeley, but crashed the car and rans across the freeway as the pursuit continued.

He was finally arrested after a police K-9 caught up to him as he tried to hide at a water treatment facility.

Bay Area News Group reports Topete is facing 15 felonies and three misdemeanor charges in connection with crimes committed during the chase. He is expected to stand trial early next year.