SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested on grand theft charges following a bait bike operation in Downtown Santa Rosa on Monday.
Police announced the arrests of 25-year-old Fausto Ordonez-Restrepo of Santa Rosa, 55-year-old Edmund Wilson of Santa Rosa and 49-year-old Malcom Williams of Richmond for allegedly stealing the bait bicycle.
Ordonez-Restrepo was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for vehicle theft. Williams allegedly also provided a false name to law enforcement and had four outstanding warrants in Alameda and Marin counties, police said.
According to detectives, the operation was conducted following numerous complaints about bicycle theft in the community, particularly in the downtown area. Police urge bicycle owners to take precautions, including using a quality lock, maintaining proper records, along with registering their bicycle.
According to jail records, Ordonez-Restrepo is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. It is unclear when the other suspects would make court appearances.
