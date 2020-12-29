SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – In light of San Francisco Police Commission Vice President Damali Taylor’s announcement that she’s resigning from the position, Mayor London Breed’s office said it’s already started interviewing potential candidates for the spot.

In a letter to Breed on Monday, Taylor said her resignation would be effective on Thursday and cited work commitments and other public service projects as the reason for her departure.

Breed appointed Taylor to the commission back in 2018.

“Damali Taylor has been effective commissioner and the mayor is grateful for her service during what has been a particularly challenging but important time for the Police Commission,” mayoral spokesman Andy Lynch said in an email.

“Whether it was the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, or the continued efforts to reform the Police Department, this year has required a lot of difficult conversations that Commissioner Taylor has helped shape. We are currently in the process of interviewing potential new nominees for the commission,” he said.

Taylor’s resignation leaves two vacant seats within the commission.

In her letter to Breed, Taylor said she was proud of the commission’s achievements under her leadership, including the Police Department’s updated use-of-force policy that bans knee-to-neck restraints in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“While leaving is bittersweet, I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we have made during my time acting as chair of the commission,” she said in the letter. “As chair, I strove to be thoughtful and, most importantly, to leave the department better than I found it. While there are still miles to go, I leave confident in that being the case.”

