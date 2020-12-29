OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A bust of Breonna Taylor, severely damaged over the weekend in an attack that outraged the community, was attacked again and now missing, according to the sculptor.

The bust, installed two weeks ago near City Hall by sculptor Leo Carson, was damaged after getting hit with a blunt object. Carson told KPIX 5 Tuesday the bust was attacked a second time and likely completely destroyed.

Carson provided a photo he took of the now-empty pedestal in Latham Square, where he said he would host a press conference and rally at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sculptor does not believe the vandalism was random. He said he thinks it was an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t think there’s a single person in Oakland who doesn’t know who Breonna Taylor is, and I don’t think you attack a sculpture like that by accident,” he said on Sunday. “And I think that it was an act of racism and an act of aggression and intimidation.”

Oakland police said the department was looking into the latest incident and was investigating the previous instance of vandalism.

The sculptor has raised more than $21,000 to pay for the bronze bust to be recast in an online fundraiser.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers in Louisville during a botched raid in March. Her death, along with the recent police killings of George Floyd and many others, helped galvanize surging Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and demands for social justice and police reform.