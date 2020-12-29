SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman who died earlier this month after San Francisco police officers found her unresponsive in a North Beach apartment has been identified as 68-year-old Zhao Yu, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

On Dec. 18, officers initially responded around 11:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Powell Street for a report of a domestic assault.

The apartment building was located near the intersection of Powell Street and Filbert Street across from Washington Square Park and near Columbus Avenue.

There, they found a woman, later identified as Yu, unconscious and not breathing. Yu, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police haven’t revealed what kind of injuries Yu may have suffered.

After ruling the death a homicide, officers arrested 67-year-old Zucheng Xiao on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

