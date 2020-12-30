SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A new and highly contagious strain of the coronavirus that has forced new shutdown orders in England has now been detected in California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Moments before a Facebook chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday afternoon, Newsom was told the strain had been detected among those being tested for the virus in Southern California.

“Just an hour or so again, we were informed that this new variant, this new strain, that we have identified from the United Kingdom and some other parts of the globe, identified in Colorado yesterday, has been identified here in the state of California in Southern California,” Newsom said.

Fauci wasn’t surprised.

“Governor, first of all I’m not surprised that you have a case and likely more cases in California,” Fauci said. “We likely will be seeing reports from other states, Colorado was the first to do that. I think you going to start seeing it because if you have that much of a prominence in the UK with all the travel not only directly to the United States but through other countries intermittently. Like when you go from UK to France, France to the United States et cetera. Then Canada has cases. So I don’t think the Californians should feel that this is something odd.”

“This is something that is expected,” he said.

Fauci said health officials in England have been sharing info on the new strains with medical experts around the world.

“There is a lot we know about it (the new strain) because our British colleagues have been studying it carefully,” he said. “And there are things we will soon learn more about it literally in the days and weeks that go by. It looks pretty clear from the UK group that in fact, the transmissibility of this new mutant is more efficient … Namely it’s able to bind with the receptors on cells better therefore it is transmitted better.”

Fauci said early testing has not found that the new strain is more deadly than the initial strain of the virus.

“There is no indication at all that it increases the virulence — by virulence I mean the ability to make you sick or kill you,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to make it more strong. In addition, it doesn’t seem to evade the protection that is supported by the antibodies that are induced by vaccines.”

Still, Fauci said, federal health care officials are carefully monitoring any and all information coming in about the new strain.

“We are working on it here at the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and a number of other laboratories throughout the county,” he told Newsom. “To all my California friends, they have to realize this is an RNA virus, the makeup of it is RNA. RNA virus make a living out of mutating. They love to mutate. The more you replicate, the more you mutate. So when you have a lot of virus that is circulating in the community, it means it’s infecting a lot of people. It’s replicating a lot and when you replicate, you mutate.”

“The overwhelming majority of mutations are irrelevant,” he continued. “They don’t have any impact on any important function of the virus. Every once and a while you get a mutation that does impact a function of the virus. It appears from what we are learning from the UK and from what we’ll prove here is that this particular mutation does in fact make the virus better at transmitting from one person to another.”

The Colorado and California cases have triggered a host of questions about how the variant circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the United States.

The confirmed case in Colorado is a National Guardsman in his 20s who hadn’t been traveling, officials said. He has mild symptoms and is isolating at his home near Denver, while another Guard member has a suspected case. They had been sent last week to a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

The case in California comes as the state ins consumed by a growing pandemic crisis, including record deaths.

Hospitals are increasingly stretched by soaring infections that are expected to grow in coming weeks. Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have what is considered no intensive care capacity to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus. And state health officials remain worried about gatherings tied to New Year’s Eve.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.