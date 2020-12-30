Comments
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — One person has died in a crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The solo vehicle rollover crash happened at around 4:40 a.m. near the Highway 37 junction. The CHP said the three right lanes were blocked and traffic was getting by in the left lane.
Lanes were expected to be blocked for most of the morning for the investigation. There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the crash.
