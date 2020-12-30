CONCORD (CBS SF) — BART officials on Wednesday night announced that service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations has been stopped due to a fire on the tracks.
The SFBARTAlert Twitter account initially posted about the fire disrupting service on the Antioch line at 7:11 p.m.
BART service has stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an fire on the track. BART has mutual aid on Contra Costa County Connection bus #14 between both stations.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 31, 2020
According to the agency, mutual aid was being provided between the two stations by Contra Costa County Connection buses #11, #14 and #15 for passengers trying to travel to San Francisco or Antioch on the Antioch line.
Around 7:50 p.m., BART officials announced that the fire was extinguished and that crews were performing inspections. There was no word about how serious the fire was or when service might be restored.
BART is currently running at reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with service ending at 9 p.m.
