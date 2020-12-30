FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon case that sent two men to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers responding shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of battery in the 42000 block of Osgood Road found blood at the scene and notified area hospitals.

About 10 minutes later a man who arrived at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds was taken to a trauma center. The man is in stable condition with wounds that are not life-threatening, police said.

About an hour after the first man came to the hospital, a second man who arrived for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries was determined to be the second person in the altercation, police said.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved and detectives are now investigating the alleged assault.