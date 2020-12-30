Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Dawn Wells, best known for portraying the girl-next-door Kansas castaway Mary Ann Summers on the iconic 1960s CBS sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.
“I am devastated today,” publicist, Harlan Boll wrote on Facebook, announcing the star’s death. She died “in no pain” at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles.
With Wells’ death, Tina Louise is now the only surviving member of the regular cast of the hit show, which starred a group of seven tour-boat passengers stuck on a deserted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. The show ran from 1964-1967 and remains popular today, sparking several reunion specials.
