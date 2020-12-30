Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit ’60s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.
Her publicist announced that Wells died Wednesday morning of complications due to the coronavirus.
“Truly, at the top of the list of hardest things to do is announce the passing of a friend or family member,” publicist Harlan Boll wrote. “I feel I lost both this morning with the passing of Dawn Wells – America’s favorite castaway, Dawn Wells, passed peacefully this morning, in no pain as a result of complications due to COVID at the age of 82.”
