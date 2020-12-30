PACHECO (CBS SF) — An injury crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Pacheco for about 90 minutes, according to authorities.

The crash was first reported on the 511.org Twitter account just before 12:15 p.m.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound CA-4 West of Pacheco Blvd in Pacheco. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 30, 2020

In addition to the closure of all eastbound lanes of Highway 4 west of Pacheco Boulevard, the crash has closed the Pacheco Boulevard on-ramp. Traffic is being diverted off Highway 4 at Pacheco Boulevard.

There were no details available on the nature of the injuries, the number or type of vehicles involved or how the collision happened.

CHP officials reported that all lanes of Highway 4 and the Pacheco Boulevard on ramp had reopened as of 1:42 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound CA-4 West of Pacheco Blvd in Pacheco. All Lanes Open. Pacheco Blvd On Ramp is Also Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 30, 2020

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.