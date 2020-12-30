COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
PACHECO (CBS SF) — An injury crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Pacheco for about 90 minutes, according to authorities.

The crash was first reported on the 511.org Twitter account just before 12:15 p.m.

In addition to the closure of all eastbound lanes of Highway 4 west of Pacheco Boulevard, the crash has closed the Pacheco Boulevard on-ramp. Traffic is being diverted off Highway 4 at Pacheco Boulevard.

There were no details available on the nature of the injuries, the number or type of vehicles involved or how the collision happened.

CHP officials reported that all lanes of Highway 4 and the Pacheco Boulevard on ramp had reopened as of 1:42 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

