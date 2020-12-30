SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay are investigating an incident Wednesday where a young girl was struck and killed by a vehicle being unloaded from a car carrier at a San Jose dealership, police said.

The incident happened at Kowloon Auto Sales on the 3600 block of Monterey Highway early Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a car carrier was unloading vehicles at the dealership. The driver was attempting to move a truck off the trailer when the juvenile female jumped onto the trailer directly in front of the truck.

Police said the truck rolled forward and collided with the girl, critically injuring her.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality in the 3600 block of Monterey Rd. A car carrier was unloading vehicles when a large truck that was hauled struck a juvenile. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. Time of call 1:45pm. pic.twitter.com/RuKFISpyiF — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 30, 2020

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. The incident was San Jose’s 47th traffic collision of the year and the girl the 48th victim of a fatal collision in 2020.

Police said the incident is under investigation and that the driver is cooperating with authorities. The identity of the girl has not been released.