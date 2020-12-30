Comments
COBB, Lake County (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has struck near the town of Cobb in Lake County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Wednesday night.
According to the USGS, the quake struck about five miles west of the town at 8:22 p.m.
As of 8:50 p.m. visitors to the USGS website from mostly Lake County reported light shaking. The quake was also reportedly felt in far northern Sonoma County and south of Ukiah in Mendocino County.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
