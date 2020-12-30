SAUSALITO (CBS SF) – A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a knife at someone in Sausalito and then kicking an officer who was taking him to jail, according to police.

Chris Bin, a Marin County resident, was arrested after officers initially responded at 12:51 p.m. to Dumphy Park at 1600 Bridgeway on a report of an argument with one person brandishing the knife toward someone else.

Officers arrived and recognized Bin based on previous contacts, including a history of brandishing knives, and took him into custody even though he was “behaving erratically” and refused to comply with their commands, Sausalito police said in a news release.

Bin “became erratic again” while being taken to jail, causing the officer to pull over and try to restrain him further, and while doing that, Bin allegedly kicked at an officer, slightly grazing his face, police said.

He was eventually booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of brandishing the knife, resisting arrest, and battery on a police officer, according to police.

